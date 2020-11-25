Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 66,255 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

