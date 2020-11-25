Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 50,165 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,115 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,779 shares of company stock worth $7,544,177. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

