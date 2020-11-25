Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

