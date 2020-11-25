SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Head-To-Head Review

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Raytheon Technologies and SIFCO Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raytheon Technologies 0 4 12 1 2.82 SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $86.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.29%. Given Raytheon Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Raytheon Technologies is more favorable than SIFCO Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Raytheon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Raytheon Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Raytheon Technologies has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIFCO Industries has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raytheon Technologies and SIFCO Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raytheon Technologies $77.05 billion 1.47 $5.54 billion $8.26 9.00 SIFCO Industries $112.45 million 0.20 -$7.51 million N/A N/A

Raytheon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SIFCO Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Raytheon Technologies and SIFCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raytheon Technologies -2.28% 11.59% 3.96% SIFCO Industries 5.68% 17.37% 6.00%

Summary

Raytheon Technologies beats SIFCO Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems business offers aerostructures, avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, mission systems, and power and control systems that serve customers in the commercial, regional, business aviation, and military sectors. The Pratt & Whitney business designs, manufactures, and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for commercial, military, and business aircraft. The Raytheon Intelligence & Space business engages in developing various sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions. The Raytheon Missiles & Defense business produces a portfolio of advanced technologies, including air and missile defense systems, precision weapons, radars, and command and control systems that delivers end-to-end solutions to detect, track, and engage threats. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.