Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.34

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 1290975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

In other news, Director Maryse Belanger bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$62,670.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

