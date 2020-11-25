Sharon Benzeno Sells 416 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $20,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $308,667.76.

On Monday, October 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $21,371.25.

On Thursday, October 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $328,867.47.

On Monday, September 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $18,977.67.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $279,642.30.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $54.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

