Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce $835.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $828.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $847.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $846.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

ST stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,932 shares of company stock worth $5,544,146. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

