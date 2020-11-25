Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.55

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 5709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Secom had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Secom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

