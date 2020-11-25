Seaport Global Securities Comments on PPL Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPL in a research report issued on Friday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.68 on Monday. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 325,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.