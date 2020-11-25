Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SHIP stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

