SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 130,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,188.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

QQQE stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40.

