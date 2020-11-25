SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,606,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

