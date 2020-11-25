SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21,535.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 786,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 479,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 538,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,054,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 451,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 420,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 388,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,695,000.

BATS ITB opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

