SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

