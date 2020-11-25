SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

