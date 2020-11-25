SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,227,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 225,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 158,337 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

