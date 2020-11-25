SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 18.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Anthem by 17.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $313.94 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $338.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

