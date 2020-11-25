SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 821,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,110,000 after buying an additional 145,131 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

JPM opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $375.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

