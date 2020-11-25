SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 130,599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter worth $5,781,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth $4,012,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 66.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40.

