SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 45,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $153.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

