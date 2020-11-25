SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

