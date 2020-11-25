SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Declares GBX 1.38 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SEIT opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.41 million and a PE ratio of 20.65.

In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) news, insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

