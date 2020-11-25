SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Declares GBX 1.38 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020 // Comments off

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SEIT opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.41 million and a PE ratio of 20.65.

In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) news, insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Dividend History for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT)

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.