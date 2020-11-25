Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.20 by Berenberg Bank

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.20 ($8.47) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.77 ($7.97).

Shares of SHA opened at €6.78 ($7.98) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.77 and its 200 day moving average is €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

