Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SANM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

SANM opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,325 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $5,692,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

