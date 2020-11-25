Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $33.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after buying an additional 829,325 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after buying an additional 487,351 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 482,222 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 326,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

