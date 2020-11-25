Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.34

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 26842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. HSBC cut Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sandvik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

