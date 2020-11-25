Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

RY stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

