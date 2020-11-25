Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.

MAX opened at $39.71 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

