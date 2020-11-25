Roth Capital Downgrades SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) to Neutral

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of SHSP opened at $15.36 on Monday. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.52.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

