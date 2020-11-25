Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $16.73 on Friday. Root has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $29.48.
About Root
