Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $16.73 on Monday. Root has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

