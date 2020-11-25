Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $16.73 on Monday. Root has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

