Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.04

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.04 and last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 23015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.