Reviewing Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) & FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Storage Computer and FireEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FireEye $889.15 million 3.88 -$257.41 million ($0.69) -21.97

Storage Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FireEye.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Storage Computer and FireEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A FireEye 1 7 6 0 2.36

FireEye has a consensus target price of $16.96, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Given FireEye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FireEye is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of FireEye shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of FireEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Storage Computer has a beta of 60.57, suggesting that its stock price is 5,957% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FireEye has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and FireEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A FireEye -23.48% -13.83% -3.35%

Summary

Storage Computer beats FireEye on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats. In addition, the company offers Mandiant Managed Defense, a technology-enabled managed detection and response service; Mandiant Digital Threat Monitoring, which analyzes content on the open and dark web for credential leakage, public data exposure, and other potential threats; and Mandiant Expertise-on-Demand, a prepaid subscription that provides access to the company's threat intelligence and expertise as microservices. Further, it provides incident response, response readiness and cyber insurance assessments, red and purple team assessments, and other strategic security services; cyber threat intelligence and defense center services; and education services. The company serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. offers its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan. FireEye, Inc. has strategic partnership with Athena Alliance. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

