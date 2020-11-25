Reviewing Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Helmerich & Payne and Borr Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 3 9 9 0 2.29 Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus price target of $22.65, suggesting a potential downside of 6.47%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -17.81% 0.61% 0.42% Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67%

Risk & Volatility

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Borr Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $2.80 billion 0.93 -$33.66 million $1.75 13.84 Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.31 -$297.60 million N/A N/A

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Borr Drilling on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.