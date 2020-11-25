Reviewing eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) & KE (NYSE:BEKE)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for eXp World and KE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00 KE 0 1 1 0 2.50

eXp World presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.03%. KE has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.93%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than eXp World.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eXp World and KE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $979.94 million 3.57 -$9.53 million ($0.15) -333.47 KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eXp World.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World 0.63% 12.77% 6.44% KE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

eXp World beats KE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also provides VirBELA, a virtual reality software platform focused on education and team development with clients in various industries ranging from government to retail. In addition, it develops eXp World, a cloud campus that provides access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for the real estate agents and employees. Further, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through proprietary technology enabled services, as well as technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

