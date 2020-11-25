Research Analysts Set Expectations for Visa Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $407.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 118.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $3,144,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,036 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,214. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

