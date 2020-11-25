RB Capital Management LLC Buys 315 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after buying an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $375.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

