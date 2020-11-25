Raymond James Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $68.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.
RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.
Shares of RHP stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 601,764 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
