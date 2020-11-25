Raymond James Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $68.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of RHP stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 601,764 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.