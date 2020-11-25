Raymond James Downgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Market Perform

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PACW. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 2,378,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.