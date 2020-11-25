Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Shares of RAVN opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $868.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAVN shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

