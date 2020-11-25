Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year.

Get Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) stock opened at C$1.03 on Monday. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,370. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,040.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.