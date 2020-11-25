Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. Research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

