Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) vs. Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Financial Comparison

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Quantum alerts:

This table compares Quantum and Pure Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum -3.28% -4.03% -4.36% Pure Storage -11.25% -13.46% -4.69%

70.2% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Pure Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Pure Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quantum and Pure Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Storage 0 3 9 0 2.75

Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Pure Storage has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum is more favorable than Pure Storage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum and Pure Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $402.95 million 0.61 -$5.21 million ($0.14) -43.29 Pure Storage $1.64 billion 3.22 -$200.99 million ($0.63) -31.37

Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pure Storage. Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pure Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Storage has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quantum beats Pure Storage on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades. It also provides DXi backup systems for backup storage and multi-site disaster recovery; surveillance and physical security storage systems, including video recording servers, as well as hyperconverged storage systems for video surveillance management and recording; and appliances designed for video surveillance analytics and to run various types of access control systems. In addition, the company offers in-vehicle storage systems, which are removable storage systems for in-vehicle data capture, mobile surveillance, and military applications; managed services, implementation and training services, and support services; and object storage systems for online content repositories, such as media archives, genome sequencing data repositories, and big data lakes. Further, it sells linear tape-open (LTO) tape cartridges, as well as standalone LTO tape drives for small business and desktop use. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It serves corporations, government agencies, service providers, broadcasters, movie studios, sports leagues and teams, and enterprises. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc. provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object. The company's cloud data infrastructure products include FlashArray, a solution for running block-oriented storage; and FlashBlade, a solution, which are integrated hardware and software appliances for file and object storage. It also provides subscription based IT and data services, such as Evergreen Storage Subscription and Pure1, Pure as-a-Service, and Cloud Block Store for data migrations and storage. Pure Storage, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Cohesity, Inc. to market Pure FlashRecover, a solution to meet the business continuity requirements for data-driven organizations. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in January 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.