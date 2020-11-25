QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $39,057.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00172852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.01057876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00224739 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00107165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00178078 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

