Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Acuity Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AYI. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,377,000 after buying an additional 170,452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,180,000 after buying an additional 363,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after buying an additional 320,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 594,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,947,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

