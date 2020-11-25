Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.84.

URBN opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.