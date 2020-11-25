Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

BECN stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after buying an additional 467,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 377,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% during the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

