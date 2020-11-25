Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lifted by Analyst

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a research report issued on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $113.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.55. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 58,845.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 857,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 428,641 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Copart by 18.9% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 133.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after purchasing an additional 352,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.