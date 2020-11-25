Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Copa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Copa’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.25. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 32.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Copa by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 160,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Copa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

